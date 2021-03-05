New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,500 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,961,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,947,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 641.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Shares of AMG opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.