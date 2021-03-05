Newscrypto 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $569,512.00 (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $16.97 million and $569,512.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00461278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00068301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00077756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00083895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00049566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00464239 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

