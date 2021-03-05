Newton Coin Project Price Tops $0.0003 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $35,653.64 and approximately $39.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

