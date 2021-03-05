Newton Hits Market Cap of $15.02 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. Newton has a total market cap of $15.02 million and $1.75 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Newton has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.24 or 0.00465074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00068257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00077838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00081606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.26 or 0.00463002 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

