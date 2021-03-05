Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Short Interest Up 55.6% in February

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NXEN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 39,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,943. Nexien BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13.

Nexien BioPharma Company Profile

Nexien BioPharma, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, and pre-clinical and clinical pathways to address a range of medical conditions and disorders. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

