NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.19 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $72,696.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,190.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.97 or 0.01016396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.15 or 0.00368255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00031042 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002750 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

