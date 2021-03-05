NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Announces Earnings Results

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NXTC traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. NextCure has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

