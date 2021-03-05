NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded at Truist

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. NextCure has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $313.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a current ratio of 51.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NextCure during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NextCure by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

