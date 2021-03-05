NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.10 Million

Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to announce sales of $308.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $437.11 million and the lowest is $233.60 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $212.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 639.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 23,911.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,862 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 45,671 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 27,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

