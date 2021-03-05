Nexus Price Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $93.37 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nexus has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,911,615 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.