NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Raised to $35.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NFYEF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on NFI Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFYEF traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 3,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909. NFI Group has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.