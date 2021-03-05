NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

NFI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI traded up C$0.63 on Friday, hitting C$27.94. 419,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,316. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$9.12 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.73.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 137,700 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.