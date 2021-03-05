NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Raised to C$35.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NFI. ATB Capital decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NFI Group from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NFI stock traded up C$0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$27.94. The company had a trading volume of 419,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.73. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -13.23.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 137,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares in the company, valued at C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

