NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Short Interest Update

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 353,700 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the January 28th total of 486,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,537.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NGK Insulators from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGKIF remained flat at $$18.40 on Friday. NGK Insulators has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64.

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan and internationally. It operates through Energy Infrastructure Business, Ceramic Products Business, Electronics Business, and Process Technology Business segments. The company offers insulators, NAS, and zinc rechargeable batteries; HONEYCERAM, a ceramic substrate for automotive catalytic converters; energy-efficient products, including diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in automobile exhaust.

