NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Chardan Capital

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,098,750. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,018,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

