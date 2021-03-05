NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Raymond James

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.59% from the company’s current price.

NGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. On average, research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,750 in the last ninety days. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.