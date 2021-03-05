NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NICE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $216.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

