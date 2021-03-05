Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 1,024 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 813,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 703,377 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $54,341,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

