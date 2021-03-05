Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.10. 12,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.30 and its 200-day moving average is $133.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

