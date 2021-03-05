Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 5,155 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,286 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $46.56. 2,339,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,807,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.