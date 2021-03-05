Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.09% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Shares of ILF stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $27.19. 35,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.