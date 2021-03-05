Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 134.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 57,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $118.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.99. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $121.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

