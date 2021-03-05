Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.7% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,527,116,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,265,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. 608,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,296,173. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91.

