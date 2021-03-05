Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $9.38 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 172.3% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the third quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.36. 16,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,833. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $219.93.

