Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.10. The company had a trading volume of 309,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,724. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.93 and its 200-day moving average is $186.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

