Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,395 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.6% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

DIS traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $188.28. 424,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,419,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.78 billion, a PE ratio of -118.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

