Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,596 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after buying an additional 1,039,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 243,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after purchasing an additional 219,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.96. 15,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,727. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.56 and a 200-day moving average of $136.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

