Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 4,776 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,601,000 after buying an additional 10,476,013 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,612,000 after buying an additional 159,199 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after buying an additional 1,826,920 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,118,000 after buying an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,400,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,121,000 after buying an additional 57,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,114,698 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

