NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.80. The stock had a trading volume of 101,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

