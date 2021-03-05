NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,424 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.70. 43,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,870. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

