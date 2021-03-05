NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Trimmed by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 3.1% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $46,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $216,354,000 after buying an additional 571,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.17. 150,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,870. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.