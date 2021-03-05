Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $16.03 on Friday. Nikola has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,013,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 179,440 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

