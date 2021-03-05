Nimiq (NIM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.75 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $57.00 million and $1.75 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,058.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.16 or 0.03143499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.00368756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.40 or 0.01019996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.09 or 0.00422117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.52 or 0.00369997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.18 or 0.00247018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00022428 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,118,642,778 coins and its circulating supply is 7,374,892,778 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

