Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Up 54.5% in February

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,200 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 28th total of 672,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,081,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $71.83. The company had a trading volume of 781,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,202. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nintendo by 247.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

