Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,060 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

NIO traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,826,617. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

