Niobio Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $68,779.66 and approximately $14.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

