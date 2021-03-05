Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Up 52.7% in February

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the January 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.53. 196,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,466. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $53.38.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NIU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.