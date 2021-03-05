NIX (NIX) Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One NIX token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $84,540.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,505.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,529.44 or 0.03153111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.57 or 0.00370212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.39 or 0.01021295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.96 or 0.00418417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00371344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.00249246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00022453 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,907,614 tokens. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

