NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NL Industries stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,407. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $311.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.30. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

