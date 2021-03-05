NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
NL Industries stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,407. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $311.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.30. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.60.
