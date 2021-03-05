nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,576 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 2.18% of nLIGHT worth $28,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in nLIGHT by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in nLIGHT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in nLIGHT by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $166,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,104,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

