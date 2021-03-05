NOIA Network Trading 74% Higher This Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the US dollar. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.00751771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00042824 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

