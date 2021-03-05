Noir (NOR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,151.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Noir has a market cap of $657,512.95 and $1,151.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir token can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.69 or 0.00290928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00065025 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,458,164 tokens. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.