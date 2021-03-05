Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.71

Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 7.11 ($0.09). Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) shares last traded at GBX 6.42 ($0.08), with a volume of 8,197,916 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The company has a market cap of £20.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.99.

In other news, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 272,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £8,178 ($10,684.61).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

