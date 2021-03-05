noob.finance ($NOOB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94.00

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One noob.finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, noob.finance has traded 1% higher against the dollar. noob.finance has a market capitalization of $20,772.54 and $94.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get noob.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.42 or 0.00462774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00068537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00077873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083012 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00049813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.22 or 0.00468521 BTC.

noob.finance Token Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for noob.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for noob.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.