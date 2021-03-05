Norbord Inc. (TSE:OSB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Norbord Inc. (TSE:OSB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norbord from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norbord from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James downgraded Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Norbord from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Norbord alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.78. Norbord has a 52 week low of C$13.01 and a 52 week high of C$60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.