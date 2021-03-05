Nord Finance (NORD) Price Tops $12.65 on Major Exchanges

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $12.65 or 0.00025738 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded 80% higher against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and $3.24 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.12 or 0.00461923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00068835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00077277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00081756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00050675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.90 or 0.00457416 BTC.

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 811,492 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

