Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 34,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $245.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.45. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $264.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.