Northcoast Research Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG (NYSE:PRG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Northcoast Research in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for PROG’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
PRG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.
Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.
