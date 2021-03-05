Northcoast Research Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG (NYSE:PRG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Northcoast Research in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for PROG’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

PRG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. PROG’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.