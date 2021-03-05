Northeast Investment Management Acquires 5,309 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $150.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

