Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market cap of $633.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

